Agbakoba mourns sister-in-law

Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has expressed sadness over the death of Justice Edith Agbakoba, his sister-in-law (wife of his elder brother, Gozie), who died on Monday in Abuja.

A statement made available to BusinessDay, signed by his Media Assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, stated that Agbakoba prayed for the repose of Edith’s soul.

The late Justice Agbakoba served with the National Industrial Court until her death.

“It is with great sadness that the Agbakoba Family of Umuasele Quarters Onitsha announce the passing of their wife, mother and sister, Justice Edith Agbakoba at Abuja this morning, the 6th of November, 2023.

“We ask all to, please pray for the repose of her soul.

“We thank the President of the National Industrial Court where Justice Agbakoba served with distinction, for the support of the court,” the release stated.