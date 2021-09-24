Again, Udom promises power-for-all by year-end

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has once more promised uninterrupted electricity and power-for-all before the end of the year.

The governor made the pledge in his statewide broadcast to mark the 34th anniversary of the creation of the state saying that most parts of the state were currently enjoying stable electricity.

“Today, 34 years later, the Akwa Ibom Story has become a national story, told in enchanting verses and engaging prose, a City on the Hill, a destination of choice and a land soaked in peace and development,” he said.

The governor who listed his achievements in various sectors including road infrastructure, bridges, and flyovers as well as rural development, noted in the last couple of years,

“our State Capital City of Uyo has grown from what was once a dusty and rural Local Government Council headquarters, to a thriving cosmopolitan city, where Nigerians from all walks of life daily converge for their conferences and seminars and have declared it “Nigeria’s Best Kept Secret.”

He said “the identity of the Akwa Ibom person vis-a-vis his or her place in the larger Nigerian Enterprise has been deeply distilled and our people are no longer content to be on the sideline of the Nigerian Boardroom or the hewers of woods and the drawers of water.

“Today, our people are as aspirational in all facets of the human endeavours as anyone else across the nation and indeed the world.”

“Our flour mill is humming and the quality of flour produced there is adjudged to be the best in the country. The Metering Solutions Company is helping consumers accurately read and manage their electricity consumption. Our rice mill in Ini Local Government Area is providing rice that is consumed here by our people at an affordable price. The Plywood manufacturing company is meeting the needs of our furniture industry.

“Our coconut oil refinery is almost at the point of completion and as the world opens up post-Covid 19 and our technical partners begin to travel freely, we will soon unveil this gigantic industry to the world as a testament to the creative use of coconut to create wealth. Last week, at Ekeya, in the Okobo Local Government area, we commenced the planting of coconut which would ultimately provide the raw materials for our virgin coconut oil refinery.

He disclosed that the “ground-breaking ceremony of the OCP 1.4 billion petrochemical and ammonia plant in Ikot Abasi would be performed soon similar to the one that was earlier this year, performed in Eastern Obolo.”