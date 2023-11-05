Again, TAJBank wins BusinessDay’s Islamic Bank of The Year’ award

TAJBank Limited, a fast-growing non-interest lender in Nigeria, says it is excited to have won the prestigious BusinessDay newspaper’s 2023 ‘Islamic Bank of the Year Award’ for the third year in a row, beating out other contenders in the selection process.

The award was presented by Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay and Tosin Sanni, GM Emerging Africa during BusinessDay‘s Banking and Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The award recognises TAJBank’s commitment to world-class services, impressive financial performance, and consistent leadership in the nation’s financial inclusion drive over the last three years.

Read also; TAJBank posts 129% surge in half-year profit

Received by Michael Iteye, TAJBank‘s Regional Head, Lagos on behalf of the management, the award was also in recognition of its commitment to innovative service delivery and value addition to its customers.

Hamid Joda, the Founder/Managing Director of the bank, expressed his gratitude for the award, saying that it is an indication of the remarkable strides the bank is making to set new standards in technology-powered and value-laden services and products to its customers.

In addition, TAJBank recently became a leader in the Tier 1 Capital ranking and posted the highest Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the non-interest banking segment of the Nigerian Exchange in the first half of 2023.

Read also; TAJBank’s profit surges over 300% in FY 2022

Joda reiterated the bank’s commitment to offering the best services to its customers and expanding its operations for financial inclusion to unbanked and under-banked people, especially those in the grassroots nationwide.

“As we have said from the beginning as our corporate mantra that “our only interest is the custome, the BusinessDay newspaper’s award this year is a confirmation that we are on track in terms of innovative service delivery and value-addition to our growing customers globally.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank our customers, the regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders in the financial system that we will not relent in our efforts to consistently offer them the best as we continue to expand the frontiers of our operations for financial inclusion to the unbanked and under-banked people, especially those in the grassroots nationwide”, Joda assured.

Sherif Idi, TAJBank’s Co-Founder/Executive Director, expressed his excitement about the award, stating that it is a call to the bank to do more in terms of innovative services and product packaging.

Read also; TAJBank launches ‘TAJWAY’ digital banking app

He assured stakeholders in the Nigerian and global non-interest banking space, particularly the bank’s customers, that TAJBank will not let them down and will continue to take the bank to loftier heights.

TAJBank previously won the BusinessDay’s awards in 2021 and 2022 and also clinched the Leadership Newspapers’ 2020 ‘Bank Of The Year’ award.

The non-interest lender has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification and three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications in Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems, making it a leader in compliance with global best practices.