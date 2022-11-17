Again, Reps shift plenary to next week

The leadership of House of Representatives has for the second time this week, shifted plenary session to next week Tuesday, November 22, citing fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats.

The House leadership had resumed plenary on Monday after three weeks recess for budget sessions but adjourned to Wednesday (yesterday) after the lawmakers took communication from the President and motion of urgent public importance.

However, Yahaya Danzaria, clerk to the House on Tuesday night issued a circular that the lawmakers will now resume plenary on Thursday as against Wednesday.

But again, on Wednesday, Danzaria issued another circular saying that plenary will now resume next week Tuesday, as they plan to do holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats throughout this week.

The circular reads, “I am directed to inform Hon. Members and the general public to disregard the resumption of plenary earlier announced against Thursday 17th November, 2022.

“A holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats will be done throughout this week. Resumption of plenary is now scheduled for Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022 at 11:00am. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”