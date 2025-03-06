For the second time, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senator representing Kogi Central, has presented a petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alleging sexual harassment, abuse of office, and obstruction of legislative functions.

During a Senate plenary session, Akpoti-Uduaghan laid the petition on behalf of a Nigerian citizen and her constituent, Soberu Azamari-Yakubu, from the COVIDCentral district.

The petition accuses Akpabio of misconduct against the Kogi lawmaker.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “I have before me a petition by a Nigerian citizen and a constituent of COVIDCentral under the name Soberu Azamari-Yakubu.

“And the petition is against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for sexual harassment, abuses of office, and malicious obstruction of legislative functions of Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.”

Before taking the petition, Akpabio asked, “Is there any legal impediment?” she responded, “None, sir.”

Following this confirmation, the petition was formally accepted and referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for review.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s latest petition comes amid a tense atmosphere in the Red Chamber, with allegations of executive overreach and gender-based intimidation making headlines.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s plenary, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted the petition against Akpabio. She stood up, stated that she had a petition, read it aloud, and submitted it, which Akpabio accepted.

However, a heated session ensued when Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Munguno, citing Order 40(4), argued that Senate rules must be strictly adhered to, warning that any deviation could lead to “chaos and anarchy.”

He insisted that the Senate must “stamp its feet in defense of its rules,” emphasizing that no matter pending before a court of law should be deliberated upon by the Senate, as it would be deemed sub judice.

Munguno further pointed out that Senate rules prohibit any senator from presenting a petition personally signed by themselves, stating, “Senator Natasha had signed her own petition, rendering it procedurally invalid.”

However, Senator Natasha pushed back, arguing that her case before the court was not related to sexual harassment but rather to malicious comments about her clothing.

Despite being asked to halt, she invoked Order 10, which permits any senator to rise and speak at any time, insisting that her petition should be accepted and treated.

Her petitions followed an interview on AriseTV morning Show, where she detailed an encounter at Akpabio’s residence in Ikot Ekpene and later in Uyo, where she claimed the Senate President attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with her.

She also alleged that the Senate President made passes at her in his office in February 2024.

