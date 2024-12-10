After petitions, FG directs postponement of foundation laying for Osun airport

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed Governor Ademola Adeleke to postpone the foundation laying ceremony for the Osun State International Airport after series of petitions against the relocation of the Airport to Ido-Osun to Ede, the governor’s home town.

The letter, dated 6th December 2024, was issued by the Office of Emmanuel Meribole, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, addressed to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Meribole said the decision to request the postponement comes in light of petitions surrounding the existing airstrip/airport and the need to harmonise State and Federal efforts.

Consequently, Governor Adeleke has been respectfully requested to reschedule the foundation laying ceremony pending the resolution of these petitions and the selection of a mutually-agreed date.

Recall that Osun State Government had relocated the Ido-Osun International Airport to Akoda Ede, citing technical challenges as basis for the relocation. Meanwhile, the governor as part of the activities lined up for his second year in office had included the foundation laying of the airport project as part of the activities to mark the anniversary.

It read, “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. 5.12/19/1/Vol.VI/188 dated 21 November, 2024 on the above subject and to respectfully request Your Excellency to suspend the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun State International Airport until the issues regarding the petitions over the existing airstrip/airport is resolved and to harmonize the state’s efforts with that of the Federal Government.

“Your Excellency may wish to note that the airstrip is a federal project that is captured in the Ministry’s 2024 Appropriation. We also note that you have made arrangements to expand the airstrip to an international airport. In addition, there is a petition indicating there is an existing airstrip where funds have been expended and the need to use the site for the present airstrip instead of a new site

“The Federal Government is mandated to ensure judicious use of funds in order to curtail wastage of resources. As this Airstrip Project is a collaboration between State and Federal Government, it is important we are in synch before the project takes off.

“Accordingly, Your Excellency is respectfully requested to reschedule the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun State Airport pending the resolution of the petitions and selection of a mutually agreed date.”

