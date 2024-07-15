After missing multiple deadlines, Lokpobiri insists Port Harcourt Refinery nears ‘final phase’

Despite numerous missed deadlines and persistent delays, Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), has announced that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery is nearing its final phase.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2019, the refurbishment and upgrade of the Port Harcourt Refinery, located in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, have faced significant setbacks over the years. Political wrangling, funding challenges, and technical difficulties have plagued the project, which is seen as crucial for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic stability.

Lokpobiri said it usually takes time for refineries to start producing refined products even after mechanical works are finished.

“The Port Harcourt refinery is still undergoing its final rehabilitation stage. Following the flares at the refinery in December 2023, there remains significant work to be done,” he stated.

“It’s not as straightforward as many Nigerians might believe. The Dangote refinery is a prime example—there was a considerable delay between its commissioning and the commencement of product output,” he added.

Lokpobiri assured that the public would soon receive clear updates on the refinery’s progress. Despite receiving regular updates from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), he has consistently sought a definitive timeline for the refinery’s completion.

“I encourage you to reach out to NNPC for detailed information. They are responsible for awarding and financing the contract,” Lokpobiri advised. He emphasised the importance of obtaining precise information directly from the source.

“The questions you are asking me are the same ones I ask NNPC. When will we finally see this project completed? They often remind me of the time it took for the Dangote refinery to begin production. It’s not as quick as we might think,” the minister remarked.

He pointed out that the Dangote refinery, commissioned by Buhari, took a significant amount of time to start producing products, and even now, they haven’t begun releasing Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

“It requires patience. Our role as the government is to support them in any way possible,” Lokpobiri added.

However, he reassured that the government is making every effort to ensure the refinery begins regular production of refined petroleum products, which would benefit the nation’s economy.

The presidency recently expressed concerns about the NNPC’s inability to complete key projects, including the Port Harcourt refinery, which has missed so many deadlines.