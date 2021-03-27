Africans show enthusiasm in fight against malaria

A new survey released by the RBM Partnership to end malaria, in collaboration with Gallup Poll, shows that 9 in 10 African youth want to take personal action in the fight against malaria, with almost two-thirds (61%) believing the disease can be eliminated in their lifetimes.

Tagged ‘Youth Attitudes on The Malaria Fight’, the research explores perspectives on malaria among young people aged 18-34 in six countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa.

The data shows that youth are most likely to volunteer their time to support malaria control efforts, for example by distributing mosquito nets or supporting community clean-up activities (49%), even before simply sharing information about malaria on social media (45%). A quarter also hope to make a difference by calling on national policymakers (26%) or engaging community leaders (25%) to prioritize malaria.

These findings informed ‘Draw the Line Against Malaria’ – a youth-focused, Africa-first global campaign challenging young Africans to demand political action from their leaders in the fight to end malaria. Supported by African icons in arts, film and pop culture –including Nigerian stars, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Laolu Senbanjo and Meji Alabi- the campaign urges youth across the continent to steal their futures back from malaria.

Nearly 90% of youth in the surveyed countries already take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families against the disease. Despite their optimism, only a quarter (26%) of respondents believe leaders are doing enough to curb malaria.

As the ongoing spread of COVID-19 threatens the malaria response, particularly in the highest malaria burden countries, the majority of youth (61%) feel national attention towards malaria has decreased during the pandemic. This is despite efforts by frontline health workers and governments, with support from partners to sustain prevention initiatives and avoid a worst-case scenario of doubling malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa.

The survey findings are released one month ahead of World Malaria Day 2021, celebrated on 25th April each year. This year’s theme – ‘Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria’ – will celebrate progress achieved by a diverse set of countries who have achieved zero malaria since 2000, encourage a growing number of nations on the cusp of elimination, and re-ignite the movement to end malaria in countries still impacted by the disease.

To mark World Malaria Day, on 21st April, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the RBM Partnership will jointly hold the virtual malaria elimination forum. On this occasion, WHO will announce 27 countries and territories that have the potential to eliminate malaria by 2025.

Speaking about the worldwide event, Abdourahmane Diallo, CEO of the RBM Partnership says: “This World Malaria Day, we celebrate 21 countries around the globe that have reached zero malaria since 2000, and a growing number of nations that are on the cusp of elimination. Over this past year, COVID-19 has threatened our hard-won progress against malaria, so now more than ever we must make a commitment to end malaria once and for all.”

Ahead of World Malaria Day, the RBM Partnership to end malaria urges people in Africa and worldwide to draw the line against malaria at ZeroMalaria.org and join the conversation on social media by using #DrawTheLine, #ZeroMalaria and #WorldMalariaDay.