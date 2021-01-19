African techs should partner more to navigate economic headwinds – CEO Tingo International Group

Given the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, Tingo International Group CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi has said technology business, especially in Africa must take advantage of cooperation and partnership to navigate through existing challenges.

Mmobuosi, whose tech company operates in the US, UK and Nigeria noted that there has never been a better time to work together to achieve shared goals, adding that “the need for cooperation and partnership has never been more prevalent.”

He noted that there were many lessons to be learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that the current health challenge further highlighted how technological advancement could have a profound impact on keeping, people, business, governments and economies moving through the most challenging times.

“With governments beginning to work together through the eAfCFTA and showing an understanding that it is by supporting each other that Africa can finally reach its full potential, I believe that 2021 will be a game-changing year for Africa,” Mmobuosi said.

He said Tingo Group already identified a number of strategic partners to closely work with through 2021 as part of measures to better support existing customers as well as new ones.

“This is a lesson that other technology companies can learn from as it can have a hugely beneficial impact on time to market for your ideas and solutions,” the Group CEO said.

While the company has relocated its factory from Nigeria to China, Mmobuosi noted that the past year had been challenging as companies like his try to adapt to changing political, economic and health environments, within Africa and around the globe.

“Despite that our company has continued to grow and we have made great progress with our plans to acquire a manufacturing plant, we expect to conclude this transaction soon.

“My vision has always been to be an African company which supports African people and creates African jobs. I remain committed to this mission. 2021 will be a tremendous year for Tingo.

We will be launching a number of very exciting new products, services and announcing several exciting partnerships this year, the first of which will be announced in the coming weeks,” he said.

He said while the company would continue to support existing customers in Nigeria, who represent over 9 million people working in the agri-sector, by continuing to develop Nwassa and the company’s existing ecosystem, the firm would consider supporting more people across the country with access to mobile devices, telecommunications services, mobile wallets, credit/lending products and much more.

Mmobuosi said: “One of our core focuses this year will be on financial inclusion and we remain committed to finding ways of supporting people who have previously been ostracized from the financial sector.

“We also have our eyes on expansion and have identified several other African countries which we believe would benefit from having access to the Tingo ecosystem. We are currently developing strategies to launch in these countries.”