In a bid to bridge the opportunity gap and promote socio-economic development, policymakers across Africa have been called upon to prioritise investment in library infrastructure and staff training.

Millicent Mabi, a researcher and expert in information literacy and equity, said African libraries have the potential to become dynamic centers of community engagement and catalysts for change, but lack of investment hinders their effectiveness.

“African policymakers must recognize the critical role libraries play in empowering citizens and fostering innovation. Investing in modern library facilities, digital technologies, and staff training is crucial to unlocking Africa’s potential,” she said.

While highlighting the disparities in access to information across Africa, particularly in rural and underserved communities, she advocates for policies that promote information literacy and equity, citing successful models from around the world.

“Libraries can serve as community hubs, providing access to educational resources, technology, and skills training. However, this requires policymakers to allocate sufficient funding for infrastructure development, staff training, and resource acquisition,” Mabi explained.

She urged policymakers to invest in modern library facilities equipped with digital technologies and develop training programs for librarians to build skills in digital literacy, community engagement, and program development.

She further called for collaborations between libraries and local organizations to extend services to underserved communities as well as leveraging technology to reach remote areas and youth populations through online platforms and mobile applications.

“Africa’s future depends on its ability to harness the transformative power of libraries. Policymakers must act now to invest in library infrastructure, staff training, and community engagement,” she added.

