African Medical Centre to feature cyclotron for accurate diagnosis

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a tertiary multispecialty hospital established by Afreximbank in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London, will feature a cyclotron, enhancing African diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities.

The announcement was made during a tour of the AMCE Abuja medical centre, updating the public on the advancements in the healthcare infrastructure.

A cyclotron is an advanced medical imaging technology used to diagnose and treat complex diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, which are areas of AMCE’s specialty.

AMCE plans to deploy the equipment to produce radiopharmaceuticals, essential for PET-CT scans and other nuclear medicine procedures. This will enable unparalleled precision in disease detection and treatment planning.

Brian Deaver, the chief executive officer, AMCE, said the development of the Cyclotron facility marks a significant growth in medical care and access across the African continent.

“This facility will not only elevate our diagnostic capabilities but also democratise access to cutting-edge treatment options that have historically been out of reach for most people in Africa,” he said.

“Enhancing the accuracy and speed of disease detection and treatment will play a vital role in saving lives and improving patient outcomes. By producing radiopharmaceuticals in-house, we can ensure that our patients receive the highest quality of care. This is a crucial step in our mission to deliver world-class, accessible, and affordable healthcare across the continent.”

West Africa faces a significant gap in access to cyclotron technology, with only one operational cyclotron in the region.

According to a 2023 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), most of Africa’s cyclotron facilities are concentrated in North and South Africa, leaving West Africa with limited access to advanced diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceutical production.

The development of AMCE’s cyclotron facility aims to bridge this gap, providing access to cutting-edge medical technology in West Africa.

The AMCE cyclotron can supply radioisotopes to other PET CT facilities in the sub-region.

As the healthcare landscape in Africa continues to evolve, Deaver said the AMCE is dedicated to setting new standards of excellence.

The centre is on track for completion in April 2025.

