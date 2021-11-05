African firms push for 2021 global quality excellence awards

Organisations across Africa are pushing to be identified as Compliance Company in Nigeria and Africa at the 2021 World Quality Day, scheduled to hold next week in Lagos.

The Global Quality Excellence Awards is a platform of the World Quality Alliance and Chartered Quality Institute UK designed to celebrate organisations that have shown greater commitment to quality on World Quality Day.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Sustainability: Improving our products, people and planet”.

According to Ifeoma Favour Emeka, Secretary Awards General Committee, in a statement, “Quality sustenance is not an option; organisations should be committed to building quality sustainability into their culture and DNA, because the issue of sustainability in quality management is a key one. If sustainability hasn’t already become an essential part of your business operations, your competitive advantage and your reputation, it will,” she said.

She said, for the WQA/CQI, the concept of improving our products, people and planet is in line with our Royal Charter and our mission to champion quality management for the benefit of society. So we encourage you – whether you’re a WQA/CQI member or a professional working in quality management – to join us in promoting World Quality Day. This is a great opportunity to support your organization not only to think about but to act on sustainability.

“The Global Quality Excellence Awards 2021 is meant to celebrate Excellence in Quality conformance to customer needs and promote awareness of the important contributions that quality makes towards a nation, or organization growth and prosperity, in a Global Economy where success depends on quality, innovations and sustainability, the Award is your chance to reinforce these, as the foundation of organization and brands for their achievements in improving brand/business performance.”

The Award is organized by World Quality Alliance with the support of the Chartered Quality Institute. The two organizations made an alliance to improve relationships in order to intensify the Global Commitment to Quality principles and their application in all segments of the society.