African entrepreneurs urged to embrace innovation to advance revenue drive

The Executive Director, Growth & Partnerships at Itex Integrated Services, Adekunle Adebiyi, recently joined a host of notable business experts at the Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES) for 2022 to lend his voice on the need for African entrepreneurs to embrace an innovative mindset in order to contribute to the economic development of the African continent.

This was revealed during an interactive session which was aimed at ensuring that entrepreneurs across Africa learn the contemporary trends on driving revenue growth irrespective of the industries they actively operate in.

The session, which was entitled “The Mindset that Wins,” steered conversations around the need for African-based organisations, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), to develop a winning mindset to navigate through the challenges of the economies they operate in. This is because it plays a pivotal role in helping business enterprises effectively align their sales and marketing strategies with their overall organisational goal in order to upscale their revenue outcomes.

Commenting on the essence of adopting the culture of possessing a winning mindset, Adebiyi noted that organisations that are regarded as being sustainable across the global business ecosystem are those that have embraced contemporary business strategies and technologies to upscale their business operations.

Read also: Topship Africa supports fashion entrepreneurs with $3,500, powering the e-commerce boom in Africa

This, therefore, has a positive impact on their revenue generation capacities. This is made further evident when he said, “Organisations, including SMEs, that intend to operate sustainably must be willing to have a winning mindset. This is because it has a positive correlation with the bottom line of financial performance.”

However, he further emphasised the need for business owners across the continent, particularly within Nigeria, to embrace the culture of collaboration. This is owing to the fact that collaborative efforts, particularly within the corporate ecosystem, have been proven to be a viable strategy that drives the revenue growth of companies regardless of the sector.

This could be seen when he said, “Organisations that have embraced the concept of collaboration are better equipped to achieve more. This, therefore, helps them to uncover diverse innovative ways through which they can upscale their business operations to create more revenue-generation streams.”

The Africa Revenue Summit is a sales-oriented conference aimed at equipping business leaders, including sales executives across different industries, with cutting-edge strategies that guarantee business growth and development across the African continent.