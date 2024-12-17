African Development Bank, Project Management Institute sign partnership to strengthen capacity building

African Development Bank (AfDB) has entered into a partnership with Project Management Institute (PMI), to further strengthen the internal capacity of its staff through a structured project management training and certification programme.

According to a statement, this will see an initial cohort of 200 AfDB staff being equipped with advanced project management skills, fostering greater efficiency and success across its extensive portfolio of development projects.

Through this partnership, AfDB is looking to accelerate its project management expertise. “By empowering an initial cohort of trained professionals, the Bank is nurturing a culture that prioritises excellence and effective project execution—one that, if expanded, could amplify the impact and success of transformative initiatives across the continent”.

The statement said that with AfDB’s focus on delivering transformative projects, robust project management practices are essential to navigate the complexities inherent in each priority area, mitigate risks, and maximise project success. Ultimately, strong project management underpins the Bank’s mission to drive tangible progress across Africa, empowering regional member countries to achieve their development goals.

“As the project management landscape evolves rapidly, partnering with PMI enables the Bank to access the latest methodologies, including PMI’s advancements in AI-driven project management tools. This collaboration places the AfDB at the forefront of best practices, empowering teams to tackle complex, large-scale projects with enhanced adaptability, agility, and the assurance of delivering measurable outcomes aligned with the Bank’s ambitious development goals,” says George Asamani, MD, Sub Saharan Africa, PMI in the statement.

Under the visionary leadership of Akinwumi Adesina, President of AfDB, the institution has consistently emphasised the importance of building internal capacity to ensure effective project delivery. “His steadfast advocacy for strengthening project management capabilities has been instrumental in shaping the Bank’s strategic approach to tackling development challenges”, the statement said.

