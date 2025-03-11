Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

African leaders have been urged to align their policies and work towards creating a harmonised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market that ensures affordability and accessibility across borders.

With the abundance of gas resources, there is a huge opportunity for the continent to collaborate to harness such resources to meet its energy needs.

These were major takeaways from the recent 6th West African LPG Expo in Lagos, headlined by Bharat Tanks and Vessels.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), said that regional cooperation was vital to accelerating the adoption of LPG and achieving energy security in the region.

Ekpo, who was represented by Abel Igheghe, Technical Adviser (Downstream), said there is a need to leverage gas resources and expertise to foster a future where LPG leads the way in energy security and climate action in the region.

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to collaborating with regional partners, development agencies and private sector players to scale up LPG adoption across West Africa.

He said that there is a need for continued investment in LPG infrastructure across West Africa, adding that governments and private entities must work together to establish efficient supply chains, improve safety standards and create an enabling environment for investment in the LPG sector.

To accelerate LPG adoption, the minister said the ongoing policy interventions by the federal government include tax waivers on LPG imports and equipment.

According to him, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is working on developing a pricing framework for LPG to ensure price stability and possibly reduce costs for consumers.

“The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative is working in synergy with the LPG sector to provide a broader spectrum of clean energy alternatives.

“Together, these efforts are strengthening our energy security and reducing reliance on expensive and polluting fuels,” he added.

He further said that energy transition is a regional challenge that requires collaboration and knowledge sharing.

“No country can undertake this journey alone. It requires strategic partnerships, regional cooperation and joint efforts to ensure that the benefits of clean energy are accessible to all,” he said.

The minister also recognised the importance of the ongoing dialogue at the Expo, calling it a critical platform for advancing conversations on energy transition and the growing role of LPG in West Africa’s path toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Commenting on the importance of the expo, Darsh Agawal, chief executive officer of Bharat Tanks and Vessels and lead sponsor of the programme, said the purpose of the event is to gather government and private stakeholders to brainstorm on how to become the catalyst for business opportunities in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market.

He said the Expo presents a massive business opportunity for local Nigerian companies and international companies across the globe to collaborate and share insights on how to accelerate the adoption of LPG and achieve energy security in the region.

On his part, Abiodun Ogunleye, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, said that the state drives LPG adoption and gas-based energy solutions for a cleaner future.

Ogunleye, represented by Abiola Kosegbe, permanent secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said the government has outlined the state’s ambitious roadmap for expanding the adoption of LPG, promoting autogas for transportation and developing gas-to-power projects for cleaner electricity generation.

Ogunleye said there is an urgent need for increased LPG penetration in Nigeria, which remains below its potential.

He noted that Nigeria’s per capita LPG consumption is just 2 kg, far below the African average of 4 to 6 kg, pointing out that household air pollution from inefficient cooking fuels was responsible for over 78,000 deaths annually in the country.

“The case for LPG adoption is urgent and compelling, and Lagos is leading the way in pioneering clean energy solutions through LPG,” Ogunleye added.

“As Nigeria’s most industrialised state and commercial hub, Lagos accounts for over 40 percent of the nation’s energy consumption, powering the needs of over 26 million residents,” he stated.

The commissioner said that one significant player in this effort is the Ibile Oil & Gas Corporation (IOGC), Lagos State’s strategic agency for oil and gas development.

“Through IOGC, Lagos is expanding LPG infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, and driving autogas adoption.

“IOGC is crucial in ensuring that LPG is accessible and affordable to households, businesses, and industries,” he added.

The Expo, themed “LPG as Clean Fuel for Energy Transition in West Africa,” brought together key stakeholders in the energy sector to discuss sustainable energy solutions for the region.

