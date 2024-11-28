Africa, China partnership must evolve from raw material to industrialisation – FG

Joseph Tegbe, director-general, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP)

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership Office, has said that the partnership between both Africa and China must evolve from one based on trade in raw materials to one focused on shared prosperity, industrialisation, and economic diversification.

Joseph Tegbe, director-general, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), stated this at the China-Africa Interbank Association meeting held in Abuja.

According to him, China, in the past 20 years, has emerged as sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner. Quoting the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the DG noted that around 20 percent of the region’s exports now go to China while about 16 percent of Africa’s imports are from China, which amounted to a record $282 billion in total trade volume in 2023.

He noted that Nigeria must leverage Chinese industrialisation and diversification to create long-term wealth, create jobs, and reduce poverty in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“China and Africa stand on the threshold of a new era of cooperation. The partnership must evolve from one based on trade in raw materials to one focused on shared prosperity, industrialization, and economic diversification.

“Chinese investments in infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications are transforming key sectors of African economies and providing the foundation for long-term growth and development.

“African countries must prioritize the development of industries capable of processing and refining raw materials. China’s experience in transforming itself from a manufacturing powerhouse to a global economic leader offers valuable lessons,” he said.

On industrialization as a catalyst for change, Tegbe said that China would play a pivotal role as Chinese companies had contributed to the development of manufacturing in Africa, from textiles to automotive assembly and electronics. “However, in order to move the needle significantly, we must focus on developing a sustainable industry that is deeply connected to the local economy.

