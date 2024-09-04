Afreximbank, firm empowers entrepreneurs for intra-African trade

The Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN), in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), gas trained 300 African youths on entrepreneurship and intra-African trade.

The just completed Masterclass training was designed to equip young African entrepreneurs with the skills required to build their businesses and thrive in the expanding intra-African market. It focused on fostering the entrepreneurial capabilities of young Africans, emphasizing the importance of expanding businesses beyond national borders and leveraging opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Chidozie Ezeani, Associate AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy (ARTP) representing AfreximBank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting African youth, who are seen as the continent’s most valuable resources.

Ezeani further highlighted the importance of equipping young entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, information and access to opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Janet Oladapo, the Programs Officer at GAIN and coordinator for the masterclass, expressed her satisfaction with the program’s success and its positive impact on the participants.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Afreximbank once again for this entrepreneurship masterclass series. The program has consistently provided essential support to young entrepreneurs across Africa, equipping them with the expertise, networks, and mentorship crucial for their business development.

“This year has proven to be no different, and we are excited to see the outcomes of the participants’ efforts as they apply what they have learned.”

The participants, selected from various regions of Africa, engaged in a comprehensive curriculum that included technical guidance, practical training, and business advisory sessions led by a distinguished faculty of international experts.

The Masterclass also highlighted the significance of inclusivity, with particular attention to supporting young entrepreneurs, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This aligns with the broader objectives of AfCFTA, aiming to create a more integrated and self-sustaining African economy.

A statement by GAIN said the training, which lasted for six weeks, commenced in May 2024,

Chioma Echegwisi, CEO of Davichi Farms and Agrotech Nig Ltd, Nigeria said “This has been a very enlightening program and knowledge packed. We look forward to networking between mentors and fellow participants as well as grant opportunities and access to markets.”

Also, Monde Thursday Yissah, CEO of Yissah Logistics Group Limited, Malawi said “Thank you GAIN-AFREXIMBANK for this opportunity, it has been good getting knowledge from the experts, and the awesome sessions have changed my perspective of my business. The business advisory session changed everything and put me in the right direction.”