AfDB’s Adesina wins inaugural ‘African of the Decade’ award

Akinwumi Adesina, African Development Bank (AfDB)’s group president, has received the inaugural ‘African of the Decade’ award for his decade-long impact on continental development.

The prestigious award, introduced by the ABN Group in collaboration with CNBC Africa, honours individuals who have made lasting and profound impacts on the continent. It was presented to Adesina recently at the Africa Investment Forum in Rabat.

A statement by the AfDB said Adesina, who will conclude his 10-year tenure as head of the African Development Bank Group next year, is widely celebrated for his visionary leadership and achievements in improving the lives of millions across Africa.

Rakesh Wahi, chairman of ABN Group, presented the award to Adesina during the forum in Rabat, Morocco.

In a citation read by Godfrey Mutizwa, CNBC Africa chief editor, the awards committee praised Adesina for his unwavering commitment to ethical and responsible leadership and his ability to drive meaningful change across Africa, particularly through the bank’s High5 strategic priorities.

“Dr. Adesina has demonstrated a significant impact on the African continent through innovative solutions, projects, or initiatives that address the continent’s pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. He has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication, driving positive change in sustainable development in Africa,” Wahi said.

The awards committee highlighted Adesina’s innovative collaborations, including leading the African Development Bank in a groundbreaking partnership with the World Bank to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans.

The award also recognises Adesina’s earlier role as Nigeria’s agriculture minister.

“Over ten years ago, Dr Akinmumi Adesina’s impactful tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture revolutionized the country’s agro-industrial value chains and transformed the lives of millions of small-holder farmers,” Wahi stated.

Under Adesina’s tenure, Nigeria ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidised farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.

Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank in 2015, Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate, has been instrumental in attracting global investment, championed innovative development strategies, and consistently positioned Africa as a continent of immense potential and opportunity.

Accompanied by his wife, Grace Yemisi Adesina, the AfDB president expressed his gratitude for the honour, describing the award as a testament to what is possible in the transformative power of Africa’s potential. “I dedicate this recognition to the resilient people of Africa and all those working tirelessly to advance the continent’s development,” he said.

“God did not make a mistake when he made me an African …and I will do all I can, to my final breath, for Africa,” Adesina vowed.

