AFDB, IFAD say Ogun most suitable for agric processing zone

Africa Development Bank (AFDB) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) say Ogun State is the most suitable place for the special agricultural-processing zone.

This was disclosed by the coordinators of both the AFDB and IFAD projects during a recent visit to the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta.

The team from AFDB and IFAD was in Ogun on a pre-appraisal mission for the development of a special agro-industrial processing zone and was led by Chuma Ezedinma.

Patrick Habamenshi, country director, IFAD in a statement noted that Nigeria as a country has the potential of achieving greatness through agriculture.

While stressing that the development of the sector was paramount to IFAD, Habamenshi urged Governor Abiodun to support the team with necessary logistics required to facilitate the successful implementation of the project.

Speaking to the team, Abiodun said Ogun has potentials in good road networks, power plant, rail, deep sea-port, gas pipeline, dams among others that promote industrialisation.

According to him, with its current level of infrastructure, coupled with the concentration of agro-investors and nearness to raw materials and large market, Ogun is naturally a SAPZ location and suitable for SAPZ innovation and case study.

“There is a level of coordination, aggregation and agro-transformation currently going on in the state, as the largest hub for both conventional industries and agro-industries, which are located near Lagos, one of the largest markets in Africa.

“The improved coordination of aggregation, processing and access to large markets that will accompany the much desired SAPZ, will transform lives, commerce and wellbeing of people in Ogun, Nigeria, Africa and globally,” the governor said.

He disclosed that 20,000 hectares of land including advanced level brownfield have been earmarked for the AFDB SAPZ initiative.