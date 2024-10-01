AfDB, Children’s Fund pledge $50m to tackle hunger in Nigeria, others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) have signed a letter of intent formalising a commitment to establish the End School-Age Hunger Fund, with an initial pledge of $50 million from CIFF.

The fund will provide critical support to Nigeria and other African countries committed to universal school feeding through a combination of grants and loans to build programs across Africa.

The agreement was signed during a high-level roundtable, co-hosted by the African Development Bank Group, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, CIFF, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The event, “Leveraging the Strengths and Capital of Bank and Philanthropies for a Prosperous, Inclusive, and Resilient Africa,” gathered key players in development finance and philanthropy, including King Letsie III of Lesotho, African Union and African Leaders for Nutrition Champion.

Participants championed new models to accelerate progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive green growth on the continent – including school feeding programs.

Aliko Dangote, who represented his foundation said the joint effort will improve the health and nutrition of millions of children across Africa, reducing malnutrition and fostering stronger, healthier communities.

“Improved nutrition, health, and education outcomes are fundamental to human productivity, prosperity, longevity, and happiness,” Dangote said.

For every $1 invested in school meal programmes, there is a return of $9 in improved health, educational outcomes, and economic productivity.

These programmes promise critical nourishment and serve as powerful tools for social protection and economic growth.

“We aim to reach 10 million vulnerable children in 10 pilot countries by 2030. But let us see this as just the beginning. Let every idea shared, every partnership formed, and every commitment made today be a stepping stone towards a fully nourished, educated, and empowered Africa,” King Letsie III said.

Akinwumi Adesina, African Development Bank President said: “Philanthropies can do even more. They can become non-state contributors to the African Development Fund. They can also invest in the hybrid capital recently launched by the AFDB, as the Bank moves to have a ‘families and friends’ component of the Fund”.

Christopher Hohn, founder and chair of the Children Investment Fund Foundation said school feeding is a cost-effective solution that can address the urgent and critical challenge, while also contributing towards achieving zero hunger by 2030.

He described the partnership between CIFF and the AfDB as an important milestone for maximising the impact of philanthropic funding in Africa and forging new innovative collaborations.”

The meeting showcased successful collaborations between the African Development Bank Group and philanthropies, including with The Rockefeller Foundation and the collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation, and the Bank’s Banking on Nutrition Partnership.

Participants agreed on the need to attract money from various sources, including development banks, charities, pension funds, and private investors.

