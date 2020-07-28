AfDB: Buhari hails Adesina over vindication

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, over his vindication by the bank’s independent panel which investigated allegations of wrongdoings.

The Nigerian leaders in a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed joy at the clearing of all allegations against Adesina by an anonymous group, which further validated his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

Buhari who has been at the forefront of Adelina’s re-election had vowed to stand by the Nigerian former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in his second term bid.

In his bid to woo global support for Adelina, the President dispatched a high powered delegation led by a Special Envoy, Mustapha Chikwe Obi to meet with the American government

In the statement, the President congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Adesina’s response.

He also commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow, and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

Buhari believes the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President urges Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.