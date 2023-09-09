AFCON qualifier: Governor Eno buys 5,000 tickets for free distribution

The first 5,000 fans to arrive the Godswill Akpabio international Stadium for this Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group-A qualification match between Nigeria and São Tomé and Principe will enjoy free tickets.

Governor Umo Eno, who visited the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, where the Super Eagles are camped purchased 5,000 tickets of various categories for free distribution from 2:30pm on the match day.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists, Friday, by the Akwa Ibom state organizing committee for the iconic international match.

The statement further indicates that match tickets have been released and will be available at designated centres across the state from today, Friday, September 8, at N200 for regular, N500 for VIP and N1,000 for VVIP.

Nigeria, who have already qualified for the continental showpiece, sit atop Group-A of the qualifiers with twelve points from five matches, need to avoid defeat against São Tomé and Principe, who anchor the standings with one point, to finish as group leaders. The match will kick off at 5:00pm.