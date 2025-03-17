The projected market size of 1.3 billion for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) should be protected from becoming a bazaar or marketplace for other business entities from different continents.

This was stated by Ahmed Bening Wiisichong, secretary general of the Pan African Youth Union (PYU), the umbrella body for national youth councils across the continent.

He said this when he addressed a forum of African youths under the theme, “Making the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Work for African Young People: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward” on Saturday in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

The forum, jointly organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the PYU, was attended in person and online by over 200 youths, representing various youth groups on the continent, including business start-ups, entrepreneurs, the creative sector, policy advocates, groups working on gender and persons with disabilities.

Some African civil society organisations working on youth economic development and development partners were also present.

The youth forum on AfCFTA was informed by The Pact for the Future, endorsed by the General Assembly in September 2024, which emphasises young people’s inclusion in development initiatives, including Africa, home to an estimated 400 million youth. The AfCFTA unites African Union Member States, creating a market of 1.3 billion people with a GDP of $3.4 trillion. This initiative aims to boost economic growth, generate jobs, enhance intra-African trade, reduce dependence on external markets, and promote regional integration.

For Africa’s youth, the AfCFTA offers opportunities in entrepreneurship, digital innovations, and sustainable agriculture and renewable energy, fostering collaboration among nations. The meeting was therefore aimed at empowering African youth to leverage the opportunities presented by AfCFTA and to suggest approaches for keeping it relevant to their aspirations.

Wiisichong called on all stakeholders to ensure sustained advocacy that will help the AfCFTA, which is still in its early stages, move from theory to reality with the full participation of African youth.

In that regard, he emphasised the importance of empowering youth, especially young women, by providing them with essential skills, knowledge, and financial resources to enable them to be actively involved in the initiative.

Clever Gatete, executive secretary of the ECA, highlighted the importance of involving Africa’s youth in key initiatives like the AfCFTA, explaining that the estimated 400 million people under 25 in Africa can drive innovation and economic growth. Engaging their voices is vital for ensuring that policies such as AfCFTA are relevant and effective in addressing Africa’s future challenges and opportunities. He called on Member States to involve the youth in the activities of the AfCFTA.

He also called for reform of the global financial architecture, provision of enhanced technology skills, and improved infrastructure to ensure effective implementation of the AFCTA for the benefit of the future of Africa and its burgeoning young population.

Muna Ahmed, State Minister for Youth Affairs in Ethiopia, addressed the forum and called for the full and proper implementation of the AfCFTA, as it could help tackle the increasing and unacceptable rate of youth unemployment on the continent.

Stephen Karingi, director of ECA Regional Integration and Trade, in a keynote presentation on the topic of ” The Future of Trade and Development in Africa, ” called for the continued engagement of the youth, but also challenged them to seek knowledge on the AfCFTA to remain relevant to the initiative.

Said Adejumobi, director of Strategic Planning, Oversight and Results Division at the ECA, who moderated the forum, indicated that the future of Africa belongs to the youth and, therefore, they must be engaged in every development initiative on the continent.

The meeting featured panel discussions, experiences shared by business startups, comments by policymakers, and a question-and-answer session with AfCFTA Secretariat.

The forum is one of the side events of the fifty-seventh session of the Economic Commission for Africa: Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, titled “Advancing the Implementation of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area: Proposing Transformative Strategic Actions,” from 12 to 18 March 2025 in Addis Ababa.

