AfBA nominates GEJ, Tambuwal, Wike, 5 others for leadership award

The Africa Bar Association (AfBA) has nominated former president Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State alongside his Rivers State counterpart, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the African Bar Leadership Medal (ALM) award.

Both Governors Tambuwal and Wike are Life Members of the AfBA.

At the AfBA event billed to hold, as part of the association’s annual conference, in Niamey, Niger Republic, this month, former presidents of Niger Republic, Muhammadou Issoufou, Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma and Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf are among the nominees to be decorated with ALM.

Other nominees of the medal are the chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu and the first Tamil-Indian female appointed as a Judge of the High Court of South Africa in 1995, Justice Navanethem Pillay.

These nominations were announced by the President of AfBA, Hannibal Uwaifo when he visited Gov. Tambuwal and was taken round to inspect some ongoing and completed projects in Sokoto by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN).

According to Uwaifo, AfBA, which wants its members in the government to excel, is really proud of Gov. Tambuwal who has executed many developmental projects in his state.

Along with members of his entourage, the AfBA President had inspected the ultra-modern Diagnostic Center at Farfaru, the state High Court complex renovated by the incumbent administration, the 950-bed Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) under construction and the Girls Science Academy also under construction.

Applauding Gov. Tambuwal for his feats, Mr Uwaifo said: “I think the Federal Government and federal agencies have to learn from Sokoto state government. We must not do a substandard project and we must not play politics in executing projects and we must face the dividends of democracy.