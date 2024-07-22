Afam Osigwe elected 32nd NBA President with 20,435 votes

…brings 25 years of legal expertise to the role

Afam Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has emerged victorious in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election held on Saturday.

At 52, Osigwe brings a wealth of experience with a legal career spanning 25 years since he was called to the Bar in 1999. He will succeed Yakubu Maikyau as the 32nd president of the NBA when Maikyau’s tenure concludes next month.

In his appreciation message, Osigwe expressed gratitude to his campaign team, advisers, and supporters, acknowledging their vital contributions to his success. “This election shows our collective dedication to advancing justice and creating a more inclusive legal community,” Osigwe stated. “We are not just tackling challenges; we are taking the opportunity to reshape our legal system.”

He also praised his fellow candidates, Ikwuazom, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Erojikwe, for their commitment and effort. “Your enthusiasm and dedication kept our focus on meaningful reforms,” Osigwe added. “Thank you for your trust and support. Together, we will embark on a path of excellence and proactive leadership.”

Election Results and Process

Osigwe, who previously served as the General Secretary of the NBA from 2014 to 2016, secured 20,435 votes, surpassing more than half of the total ballots cast for the presidential position. He defeated his closest rival, Tobenna Erojikwe, who garnered 10,998 votes, and Chukwuka Ikuazom, another SAN, who withdrew from the race midway and received 9,018 votes.

The voting process, conducted electronically, saw accredited members of the NBA cast their votes between 12 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. on Saturday. A total of 40,451 votes were tallied for the office of the association’s president, with 205 abstentions, as reported by the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA).

“Our legal system faces inefficiencies and corruption that hinder justice,” Osigwe noted. “We will tackle these issues directly and address emerging trends affecting legal practice.”

Background and career achievements

Born on October 25, 1972, Afam Osigwe graduated from the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, in 1997 and was called to the Bar in 1999. He began his legal career at Chike Chigbue and Co., Abuja Office, and in 2002, he established his firm, LAW FORTE (Legal Practitioners, Corporate Consultants, and Notary Public). In 2006, he became a Notary Public of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Osigwe’s educational background is extensive. In 2010, he completed a face-to-face tutorial at Keble College, Oxford, earning a Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration. He became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) in 2011.

He holds a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) from the University of Jos and another LL.M in Transnational Commercial Practice from the Centre for International Legal Studies, Austria, in collaboration with Lazarski University, Poland.

Throughout his career, Osigwe has acted as counsel in numerous arbitral proceedings and served as a sole arbitrator or member of arbitral tribunals in commercial disputes. He is known for his dedication to research and reading.

Other election outcomes

In addition to the presidential election, winners were declared for 12 other national offices within the NBA. The election followed a strict zoning arrangement, with the presidency reserved for candidates from the Eastern Bar this term. Other regional bars within the NBA include the Western Bar and the Northern Bar, with a splinter group, the Mid-Western Bar, which emerged from the Western region.

Here are the detailed results for the other positions:

Controversies and allegations

The election was not without controversy. Chukwuka Ikuazom withdrew from the race and claimed that the electoral process was compromised. “It has become increasingly evident that the integrity of the electoral process has been compromised. Despite the overwhelming support from my dedicated supporters, the reported figures do not align with the true expression of our votes,” Ikuazom stated.

There were also allegations circulating online, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu was attempting to influence the election in favour of Osigwe. However, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, refuted these claims, stating, “Mr President is a democrat who believes in playing by the rules. He will abide by the outcome of a free and fair election and is ready to work with any candidate that emerges.”

Inauguration and future challenges:

The inauguration of Afam Osigwe and the newly elected officers is scheduled for the NBA 2024 Annual Conference in Lagos, from August 23 to 28. As the new president, Osigwe is poised to address pressing issues within the legal profession and lead the NBA towards greater accountability and integrity.

Osigwe’s leadership comes at a time when public confidence in the judiciary and the legal profession has been waning. He is expected to address issues such as perverse court decisions, declining professional and ethical standards, and delays in court cases.

Osigwe, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2020, will also face the challenge of uniting various interest groups within the NBA that have threatened to break away from the association.

The legal community awaits the inauguration of Osigwe and his team, anticipating reforms and initiatives that will strengthen the NBA and enhance the delivery of justice in Nigeria.