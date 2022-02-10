AEDC returns to MAP as mass metering program suffers setback

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has disclosed plans to resume distribution of prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

Donald Etim, chief marketing officer, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in Abuja on Wednesday, said the MAP metering programme would give customers the option of paying for a meter while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) was put on hold, following the introduction of the National Mass Metering Program initiative of the Federal Government in September 2020.

The NMMP which was introduced with the aim of increasing Nigeria’s metering rate, eliminating arbitrary estimated billing as well as strengthening the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly, and deployment capacity, however has not lived up to expectations as many Nigerians remained unmetered.

“The commencement of the MAP scheme is in response to the efforts of AEDC to ensure that all customers are metered in line with the policy of the Federal Government while ensuring a seamless application process,” he said.

According to Etim, the regulated price for a single-phase meter under the MAP scheme is N63,061 (VAT inclusive) while a three-phase meter goes for N117,910 VAT inclusive).

He however noted that the company was guided by the need to create more access options for customers and reduce the burden of any additional cost especially at a time when a lot of Nigerians are groaning under the burden of financial responsibilities.

“Our customers are assured of a seamless processing of their application for a meter.

“Customers are also assured of the fact that meters will be installed within 10 days of the receipt of their application for a meter.

“To get a meter under this scheme, AEDC customers are required to apply by registering on the company’s website at www.abujaeletricity.com

“After which a site verification is conducted, payment notification is then sent to the customer, and finally metering of the customer’s property is executed all in these four simple steps,” he said.

He also disclosed that the AEDC had provided a platform to enable direct vending in bid to enhance customers’ experience.

“With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees.

“They are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24 hours online real time service as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area.

“All customers need to do is to purchase electricity by visiting http://pay4energy.abujaelectricity.com.

Sani Usman, chief business officer, AEDC, , in his remark, noted that the company had over 300,000 customers and was poised to close the metering gap as much as it could using MAP.

He said that the MAP would cover all its franchise areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger state.