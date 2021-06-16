Advans Nigeria partners LUTH, celebrates World Blood Donor Day

To commemorate this year’s World Blood Donor Day, staff of Advans Nigeria, including the MD/CEO Gaetan Debuchy participated in a Blood Donation Drive at their Head Office Annex in Lagos.

Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Blood Donor Day aims to raise global awareness of the need for safe transfusion of blood and blood products while celebrating the critical contributions made by voluntary, unpaid blood donors to national health systems.

This year’s (2021) slogan, “Give blood and keep the world beating” reinforces the global call for more people all over the world to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health. Donating just one pint of blood can save more than one person’s life, according to the American Red Cross.

Speaking at the event, Priscilla Iyari, Head of Marketing and Communications, who also oversees Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at Advans Nigeria stated that “We put our clients first by creating innovative financial solutions to suit underserved members of the society, helping them be more empowered economically.

However, apart from improving financial inclusion and fostering economic empowerment, this drive is one of the results of our vibrant employee engagement scheme and another way we put our community and society first. I mean, what is a greater gift than to give a part of yourself’’.

For 2021 World Blood Donors’ Day Celebration, Advans Nigeria partnered with the Department of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to Prof (Mrs.) Adeyemo, the Supervising Consultant Haematologist to the Transfusion Unit, ‘I would like to acknowledge the generosity of the Advans LifeSource blood donors and thank them for their contribution to the Nigerian health sector.

As part of this year’s World Blood Donor Day, we are creating more awareness for Nigerians to give blood and save lives.

Regular blood donation is beneficial to donors in the following ways: it reduces the risk of iron overload, which is excess iron in the body thereby reducing the risk of heart and liver ailments caused by the iron overload in the body. It also stimulates the production of new blood cells and in turn, helps in maintaining good health. You also get a free health check-up. This free mini-physical examination can offer excellent insight into your health. And overall, you help save lives: yours and others!

The Bank has committed to carrying out an awareness campaign on the subject matter, and to continue to foster community solidarity and social cohesion.