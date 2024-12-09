Adopt top-down approach in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, Obasanjo tells Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria

…says no good things come from leaders made by Satan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria’s war against corruption may not be effectively fought and won if a bottom-top approach is always used by the Government.

Rather, Obasanjo noted that Nigeria’s battle against corruption could only be effective and successful if it begins with accountability and transparency among top Government officials, starting from Nigeria’s President.

The former president, who also warned leaders not to toe the path of Satan in governance and leadership, submitted that tackling corruption at the highest levels of leadership would set up a good example for others to follow as well as demonstrate the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity.

While speaking on Sunday night during an interactive session on zoom, tagged “Boiling Point Arena”, that was aired by some private radio stations in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Obasanjo described corruption as being hydra-headed that had and is still eating deep into the fabrics of Nigerian society.

The former president, who noted that the fight against corruption is a continuous one that might not be concluded by one or two Nigeria’s successive governments, said, “The best way of fighting corruption is starting from the head, that is where corruption has to be fought from.

“Corruption is very hydra-headed and eats deep. I think it was the Sultan of Sokoto, the father of the present Sultan who said corruption is like a ‘Babariga’, (a loose-fitting robe worn by men in Nigeria and some part of Africa).

“if you are folding it on one side, it’s falling apart on the other side. When you carry it on both sides, you cannot hold your hands up and as soon as you put your hands down, it’s falling apart. And that’s corruption.

“It’s not a one day affair. It’s not a one regime affair. It’s not even a two regime affair. It has to be consistent. it has to be continual. It has to be a daily affair. Once one regime is let off, it spreads.”

Similarly, Obasanjo called for a change in the recruitment, appointment and elections of leaders into public offices, saying the political appointments and elections of leaders must be made on merit and track records, rather than on a political, religious or tribal basis.

He however warned political office holders and office-seekers to be used and enthroned by the Satan as those leaders that were enthroned or being used the Satan are bound to fail, saying

only God makes a leader and whoever the God enthrones will succeed.

“So I will say most leaders are prepared by God and they put in place by God and when that happens the chances of success are higher than when you make yourself a leader which may not be the Act of God.

“And again people saying all leaders are made by God, I don’t accept that. A leader can also be made by Satan. In the case of Job, you can remember Satan was going up and down and went before God and God was commending Job but Satan said Job was upright to God because he has gotten from God.

“We must accept that Satan is real and he has power, he has no salvation but he has power and the power of Satan must not be underrated”, he added.

