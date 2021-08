Since the largest telecommunication operator in Nigeria, MTN, announced the appointment of Adia Sowho as its new chief marketing officer (CMO) – the first woman in that position, founders and operators in the Nigerian tech ecosystem have been buzzing with the news. Sowho was announced alongside Shoyinka Shodunke who becomes the first Nigerian to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login