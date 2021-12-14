ADFP launches in Lagos to deepen digital finance training in Nigeria

The Association of Digital Finance Practitioners (ADFP) Nigeria, on 11 December 2021 launched the Lagos state chapter and inaugurated an executive committee, to train digital practitioners to contribute to the progressive development of the industry in Nigeria.

ADFP is a professional association of industry experts with professional training and certification in digital financial services from the Digital Frontiers Institute, The Fletcher School at Tufts University, USA, and other global reputable institutions offering certifications in digital finance.

ADFP Nigeria started as an approved DFI Alumni Community of Practice in 2016 with less than 20 members which have now grown to over 300 members with more than 150 members in the Lagos Chapter.

“I think digital finance is really important. What can we make and that’s where the journey to the concept of the association came from. If we truly believe that digital finance is a profession, then it’s not just about having banks in one corner and microfinance regulators in another. We’re all part of the same peer group, the same ecosystem that includes researchers and thinks tanks in the development sector,” Sarah Corley, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance of Digital Finance Associations said.

As a professional association, ADFP is on a mission to become a dependable industry driver for deepening the digital financial system education and professional development ecosystem in Nigeria through expansive and inclusive professional membership development opportunities.

Nigeria has two chapters of the alumni network (Lagos and Abuja) under the Association of Digital Finance Practitioners (ADFP), Nigeria. It is the vision of ADFP to be a world-class professional association that will contribute to the evolution and development of the DFS ecosystem.

Read also: Nigeria to generate N48bn annually from genetically modified cowpea

“Collaboration is really important because we know that people want to know what’s happening in Nigeria or recruit someone that has a new program and they need some of them in the Lagos area. What better way than using your last chapter to do that networking, collaboration, and sharing? And I really feel that the more we speak to each other across the globe, the more we build those connections and relationships, the more we will see great ideas from other people that we might want to bring to Nigeria,” Corley said.

Through this launch, ADFP seeks to provide a platform for continuous education, and the exchange of knowledge and industry best practices through workshops, conferences, and seminars, as well as support, promote innovation and ethical work culture among its members across the DFS ecosystem.

With a keen interest in financial inclusion for all in Nigeria, ADFP will contribute to the promotion of digital finance and increase financial inclusion in alignment with the CBN’s national financial inclusion strategy.

“Our focus for next year is supporting Nigeria’s alliance team development and that is key because the alliance cannot work without amazing association members. And I’m very excited because the part that we really want to focus on next year is building capacity. Since you all are digital finance experts, I’m sure you are able to talk about banking, about fintechs, you all understand your payments and settlement system. But what you may never have done before, is run a member-based organization, and that’s what I am here to do,” Corley said.

ADFP runs a five-tier membership structure which is made up of the associate, full-member, fellow, honorary, and affiliate members. Associate membership is a non-voting membership category, but as members, Associates can submit ideas and proposals and can participate in all initiative reviews.

They can also participate fully in all membership meetings as a unique advantage to network with the other categories of membership. Associate members are paid members with the least membership subscription fee. Others include full-member, honorary fellow, fellow, and affiliate membership.