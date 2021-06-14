Adeosun launches foundation to raise $10m yearly for indigenous charities

Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, has launched the DashMe Foundation to creatively raise $10 million yearly and awareness for indigenous charities that provide direct care to orphans, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic abuse.

The foundation, during the launch which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, committed itself to raise $10 million for local charities within the first year of operations.

The Vice President, in his remarks, recalled that as a minister, Adeosun prioritized the Federal Government’s Social Investment Program (SIP), and hence he is not surprised that she has decided to use her talent and influence to establish an organization that raises funds and provides for indigenous grassroots charities.

He expressed how important it is to reach the grassroots, to reach Nigerians, which forms the idea of funding local charities.

In her welcome address, Adeosun, who describes herself as the enterprise’ Chief Volunteer, shared the long-term vision for the social enterprise.

She explained that donations would be sourced from within Nigeria and from the diaspora community. She also noted that the DashMe Store would sell donated goods to raise funds which would be channeled to various partner-charity organizations.

According to her, the DashMe Store is the first of many projects that the Foundation would undertake to raise cash as well as through other conventional and unconventional fund-raising avenues to accomplish its vision.

She emphasized the importance of DashMe’s Donor Assurance policy and its commitment to ensuring that all funds raised get to the right people.

She stated that the organization has hired a Director of Donor Assurance who is responsible for validating and reporting on the activities and statuses of Impact Partners.

“We recognize that throwing money at a problem is not always a solution and so once we are satisfied with the ‘who’ aspect of our Impact Partners, we must also ensure funds are deployed efficiently. We will measure impact, benchmark, costs, and ensure maximum value. We hope that Dash Me can play a part in the relief mission and truly support changing lives.”

Corroborating Adeosun was Omorinsola Arogundade, chief operating officer of the foundation, who submitted that “DashMe is building a family of supporters within Nigeria, in the diaspora and among those (across the globe) who love all things African.”

Notably, the organization has an overwhelmingly young leadership team. For example, it has an Advisory Board made up of entirely youth, with its above-mentioned chief operating officer being in her 30’s.