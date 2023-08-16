Adeleke warns new caretaker chairpersons against corrupt practices

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warned the newly inaugurated local government Caretaker Chairmen, against corrupt practices.

Adeleke, who spoke at the inauguration on Wednesday, said that anyone found engaging in corrupt practices will be severely sanctioned.

The governor who explained the need to fill an existing vacuum at the Local level said his government has kick-started a process that will produce a democratically elected local government system in the nearest future.

He said that his administration came on board at a time of constitutional crisis at the Local Government level, noting that “The previous government had grossly violated the constitution and the law by holding Kangaroo local government elections after its defeat.

Read also: Tinubu appoints Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister

The governor said, “Rather than complying with the specific provisions of the law, my predecessor ordered a sham election , creating legal conflict and wastage of billions of taxpayers money.

“Our administration adopted legal routes to dismantle the inherited illegality. And as a government committed to upholding the constitution, we have mapped out a sustainable process that will fully restore normalcy to the local government system”, he affirmed.

Adeleke who proceeded to charge the new Chairmen on five areas said the mandate they have is to compete in the arena of grassroots programmes and projects that positively affect our people.

His words: “As you are taking office today, you are to take note of the following :

“You and your team must fashion out a local copy of the five-point agenda for implementation in your local government. This will help to deepen the reach and touch of our administration across the state;

“You can also make a difference by developing local development plans for your local areas. This will help to take care of your local peculiarities;

“Your leadership must remain closely in touch with the people. You must ensure an inclusive government that carries along people from voting units to ward and local government areas;

“Intergovernmental Relations is also critical. You are not an island on your own, so you must be attentive to demands of coordination with the state and national bodies;

“Very important is the issue of financial discipline. This is not the time to marry a second or third wife. This is a time of financial prudence. Anyone found engaging in corrupt practices will be severely sanctioned”, the Governor noted.

Responding, Hon Sarafa Awotunde (Spain), Chairman for Ifelodun Local Government who responded on behalf of the Chairmen promised to focus on grassroots development in line with the five-point agenda of the Governor.

Awotunde who conveyed gratitude to the Governor and other leaders said the Chairmen will ensure that the admonitions of the Governor are reflected and manifested.