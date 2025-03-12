Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has unveiled a new set of N159 billion infrastructure development plan for the State, covering road construction, education, and health sectors.

The governor, while announcing the projects plan at the Exco Lounge, the State Secretariat, Abere in Osogbo, emphasised that his administration remains committed to completing all ongoing projects.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke in December 2023 unveiled a N100 billion infrastructure plan which covered road construction, health and education sectors across the State.

Speaking on the level of completion of the first set of the N100 billion infrastructure projects, Governor Adeleke said “It is my honour to report that we have so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 150 kilometers of roads, 200 Primary Health Centres, 99 schools, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

“The Ilesa dualization project is 60 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 60 percent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 90 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 50 percent executed. I am equally glad to inform this august gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the Local Government Areas of the State are almost completed. The Oke Gada bridge is almost 70 percent completed. We are pushing ahead with these mega projects. I assure the public of completion within this fiscal year. Our administration will not leave any project uncompleted.”

Govrrnor Adeleke reaffirmed that all inherited projects would be taken to a new milestone this year such Osogbo – Iwo – Oyo State Boundary Road at a cost of N5,940,793,414.71,

Osogbo – Ikirun – Insha – Kwara State Boundary, N13,708,309,766.47.

The governor assured that the funding for the projects would come from State Allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and special funds without borrowing.

He stated that the new round of project implementation would further deepen the local economy and thereby tackle poverty and create collective wealth.

The governor said, “We will also be cutting waste and costs while deploying our local content policy to boost the local economy. On the local content, Osun money will continue to flow within the Osun economy. We will continue to engage our local companies, local engineers, suppliers, and artisans.”

