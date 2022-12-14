Adeleke suspends operators mining licences in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining firms operating under the state’s mining licenses.

According to official information obtained in Osogbo, Osun state capital by BusinessDay, operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the State Government.

Read also: Nigeria now center for research, tech innovation – Aituaz Kola-Oladejo

Speaking through a press statement signed by Teslim Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government in Osogbo on Wednesday, Governor Adeleke reiterated his resolve to recover all funds owed Osun state and stop the reaping of state assets from mining to revenue collection.

He said, “The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators. All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12pm.”