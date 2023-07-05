Adeleke sends list of commissioner nominees to assembly

About seven months after he assumed office, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has submitted a full list of commissioner and special adviser nominees to the state House of Assembly

The list would be read during a plenary session of the house when the lawmakers return from their recess early next week.

The legislators went on recess after inauguration to allow the new lawmakers prepare for legislative business and for the logistics of house operations to be firmed up.

This was disclosed by Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the governor in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Read also: This is an excellent time to invest – Adeosun

According to Rasheed, the governor has finalised the commissioners’ list and submitted same to the state assembly. The house is resuming next week and expectedly, the speaker will disclose the names to his colleagues to commence the screening of the nominees.

“The governor and the state leadership have done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, namely the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the 2023 general election.

” The good thing is that the long wait is over. The long-awaited commissioners’ list is here”, said Rasheed.