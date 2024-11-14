Adeleke earmarks 58.6% of N390bn Osun 2025 budget for recurrent expenditure

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has presented proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill of N390 billion, tagged the “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery”, having a recurrent expenditure of N245.7 billion, representing 58.6% and capital expenditure of N144.2 billion, representing 41.4%.

Although the proposed budget totalling N390 billion was said by Governor Adeleke to have been designed to reconstruct the State’s damaged economy and infrastructure while stimulating growth amid the global economic recession, some experts said the budget percentage voted for the capital expenditure might not allow the budget to achieve a lot.

According to the governor, the proposed recurrent expenditure was divided into Personnel Costs, accounting for N102,895,821,010.00, which covered salaries, allowances, pensions, and gratuities, while the remaining balance of N142,901,272,930.00 was allocated for other recurrent expenses.

Regarding revenue projections, Adeleke said the 2025 budget comprises recurrent revenue of N196,778,975,180.00 from the Government’s share of FAAC, independent revenue of N109,870,932,830.00, and additional receipts from development partners amounting to N53,377,244,610.00.

Adeleke took the opportunity to highlight the significant progress made by his Administration in implementing the State’s agenda during the current fiscal year.

Key achievements included a 40% reduction in the rural health access gap, increasing healthcare access for pensioners from less than 10% to 90%, and closing the road infrastructure gap by 50%.

Other notable advancements included raising agric mechanization from 0% to 35%, building digital economy policy structures from 0% to 55%, and expanding local content from 0% to 75%.

The governor also noted that financial support for Cooperative Societies had ncreased from 0% to 66%, and World Cooperative Societies saw an expansion from 0% to over 60%. Furthermore, the development of Ilesa University had reached over 90%, and Odeomu Cooperative College had been redeveloped into an HND institution.

Additional accomplishments included raising Osun Google coverage from 20% to 65%, launching phased bursary awards from 0% to 40%, liquidating 40% of inherited salary debt, and improving school infrastructure by over 40%.

