Adeleke debunks receipt of N8bn, says Oyetola received N3.5bn, spent N2bn

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has clarified that he did not receive any N8 billion Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) refund from Oyo State as reported in a section of the Media but claimed that the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola received N3.5 billion from the fund and spent almost N2 billion before leaving office.

The governor made the clarification while reacting to news that his Administration had received N8 billion from the Oyo State Government as LAUTECH settlement.

Describing the news as fake, Governor Adeleke in a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson said, “To put it more directly, the sum of Three Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira (N3,500,000,000) came in during the period of the last dispensation. The credit balance stood at One Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty Two Million, Four Hundred and Forty Thousand, and Four Hundred and Thirty Six Naira (N1,562,440,436.80) as at November 30th, 2022. It therefore means that the sum of N1,937,559,563.20 was expended during the last Administration.

“From November 2022 till date, the Adeleke administration received only Five Hundred Million Naira on the LAUTECH refund since assumption of office.

“When added to the N3.5 Billion paid by Oyo Government during the Oyetola Administration, a total of Four Billion Naira has so far been received from Oyo State Government by the Osun State Government.

“The State spent part of the fund on ongoing infrastructure upgrade projects across the sectors of the State economy.

“As a transparent administration, all inherited and newly generated funds are properly managed by the state financial managers while state expenditures are drawn from the state accounts as stipulated in the Appropriation Act.”

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his dedication to upholding principles of transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption practices in the management of state resources.

