Adeleke approves new monarchs, passes vote of confidence on cabinet members

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointments of Prince Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesha land and Prince Johnson Adekanmi Abikoye as the new Asaoni of Ora Igbomina.

This approval takes immediate effect. In a statement issued by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, stated that the approval of the two monarchs was ratified and approved during the seating of the Osun State Executive Council Meeting presided over by its Chairman and Governor of the state on Friday afternoon.

The statement noted that the appointment of Prince Haastrup as the new Owa-elect was sequel to the demise of the immediate past Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesha land, Oba ( Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II on the 11th of September 2024 while that of Prince Abikoye as the new Asaoni of Ora Igbomina followed the demise of Oba Tinuoye Atolagbe on the 19th of Nov.2023.

According to Alimi, the Governor while congratulating the two newly approved monarchs whom he said their choices followed due processes in line with the Chiefs’ law of Osun State 2002( cap 25), enjoined all sons and daughters of the two towns to cooperate with their new traditional rulers, particularly in allowing peace and unity to take the centre stage.

In the meantime, Governor Ademola Adeleke also during the State Executive Council meeting on Friday passed a vote of confidence on all members of his Executive Council describing their services as a job well done in the about-to-be-concluded year 2024.

The Governor who was extremely glad and happy for their performance, however, challenged them to surpass the feats made by all of them in the coming year 2025 by being alive to their statutory duties and responsibilities as members of Osun State Executive Council.

