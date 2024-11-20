Adeleke approves N75,000 minimum wage for Osun civil servants

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for state workers. The announcement came following the State Government’s receipt of the Public Service Negotiation Committee’s report which recommended the wage increase.

A statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said the implementation of the new minimum wage of N75,000 for Osun workers is in tandem with a commitment to social justice, economic growth and an enhanced living standard for the workers and citizens alike.

Alimi said, “Governor Ademola Adeleke led administration is deeply committed to prioritizing the welfare of civil servants, who, tirelessly provide efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources accruing to it.”

Adeleke, after the approval, according to Alimi, urged all civil servants in the state to up their service delivery more and more by endlessly seeking innovative solutions to improve public service in ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of the 33-year-old Osun State.

Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to the Governor who led the government team in the committee lauded the Governor for the executive approval of a new national minimum wage for workers.

He noted that the committee carried out its duties and responsibilities without any let or hindrance from the State Government that put it in place to work out the new wage template.

Ayanleye Aina, the Head of Service assured that Osun workers will continue to live up to the desired billings.

On behalf of the Labour team, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, NLC Chairman in Osun State, welcomed the new minimum wage, expressing confidence that the new wage structure would be both durable and sustainable as it would impact the financial stability of all civil servants in the state.

Arapasopo also pledged the support of the state’s workforce, vowing that they would stand firmly behind Adeleke’s administration.

