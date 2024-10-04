Adeboye tenders apology for ‘no tithe, no heaven’ comment

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (Daddy G.O) has tendered an apology for saying that Christians who do not pay tithe might not make it to heaven.

Daddy GO tendered the apology while addressing the youth during the RCCG annual youth convention which commenced on Thursday, at the Redemption City, KM46 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, when he described the comment as a mistake.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

The general overseer had earlier in one of his sermons said that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven.

However, in correcting his mistake, he explained that the holy bible says peaceful and holy living are the prerequisites for making heaven.

“It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will prove it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels in straight lines.

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 percent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 percent. 10 percent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details,” he explained.

In buttressing the importance of giving to God, especially tithe as a Christian tenet, Adeboye told a story of a man at Kenneth Hagin’s conference in the US, who pledged to give $3.5 million, equal to the sum of donations of whole congregants during a fundraising.

According to his story, he had since been challenged to pay beyond 10 percent as tithe when upon inquiry the man disclosed to him that “five years ago I started a company with $500 and I said to God you are my senior partner, prosper the business and I will not insult you with 10 percent, I will give you 90 percent. He said five years later my turnover is $50 million.”

“From that day onward I have been increasing my own steadily. I’ve not reached 90 percent yet, but I’m far from 10 percent. It’s wrong for me to say you should be paying only 10 percent,” Adeboye said.

