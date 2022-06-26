Adebiyi, business growth leader, to speak at the Africa’22 Revenue Summit

The Executive Director, Growth & Partnerships at Itex Integrated Services, Adekunle Adebiyi has been billed to speak at the Africa Revenue Summit for 2022.

The event is aimed at championing conversations centred around effective management strategies that aid the upscaling of the business operations of start-ups, including large corporates, across the African continent.

The summit, which is scheduled to hold on the 8th and 9th of July, 2022, is themed ‘Value Up.’ It is also designed to foster discussions centred on the 21st-century techniques involved in driving value across the revenue chain of organisations. It is on this backdrop that the summit seeks to extensively discuss business-related issues that cut across sales, marketing, culture, people, and leadership.

Commenting on the essence of the event, Adebiyi said that the Africa Revenue Summit, which is regarded as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa, is well-positioned to expose small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to sustainable strategies that would guarantee business growth.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have been regarded as the main drivers of diverse economies across the African continent. This is because SMEs, particularly start-ups, serve as a critical driver of economic growth and development across the world. It is, however, germane to note that while SMEs play an integral role in contributing to the economic improvements of nations across the globe, it is essential to note that they encounter diverse challenges that threaten their sustainability. It is on this premise that the Africa Revenue Summit for 2022 seeks to expose organisations operating across the African continent to sustainable business practices that revolve around sales, marketing, and leadership,” he said.

The Africa Revenue Summit, which was formerly known as the Sales Leadership Conference (SLC), will feature industry leaders who will deliver masterclass sessions that cut across various subthemes such as retail and FMCG, tech, and sales leadership.