Adaorah, singing sensation, drops highly anticipated single “Rock My Borry”

Adaorah, singing sensation, has stormed into the Nigerian music scene with her anticipated new single release “Rock My Borry”.

The Nigerian-born singer has finally released her long awaited single “Rock My Borry” and according to Adaorah Music Management (AMM), the single was produced by Nigeria’s finest and creative producer Andre Vibez. The track takes you through the journey and excitement of young love, while seducing you with the elegant Igbo flute called “Oja.” The Oja gives a feeling of an authentic African sound with a modern and elegant twist that both older and younger generations would appreciate.

In a short interview with the artiste, she said it has always been her dream to take the Nigerian music scene by storm, which has been rapidly expanding worldwide. “As an Igbo girl from Anambra, my tradition is important to me and that is why even when I am not fully living in Nigeria, I want everything about my music to reflect our culture. I love our sound, the rhythm, the storytelling, our vibrant flow, and how our music makes you feel. I am a big fan of artistes like Tiwa Savage, Davido, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, 2baba, Burna boy, and Flavour and hope to work with them in the very near future.”

The single, which dropped at midnight on April 18, 2022, is ready for your listening ears on all streaming platforms.

The wait is over—stream “Rock My Borry” now. We wouldn’t be surprised if you found yourself instantly in love with this song and Adaorah (@adaorahble).