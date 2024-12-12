Adamawa proposes N486.2b budget for 2025, decentralises court services

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a budget proposal of N486,218,047,600 for the 2025 fiscal year.

Iliya James, commissioner for Information and Strategy, announced at an Executive Council meeting, chaired by the Kaletapwa Farauta, deputy governor in Yola.

He noted that for the budget approval, the Council sanctioned a contract worth N186,202,500 for the acquisition of residential property in Madagali Local Council.

He added that the property was to be converted into a High Court as part of the government’s efforts to decentralise judicial services across the state’s 21 council areas.

The contract, awarded to Hassan and Hassan Consultant, has a three-month completion timeline.

Iliya further stated that the project would improve access to litigation services, bringing justice closer to the people.

Share