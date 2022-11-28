Adamawa APC guber tussle: Binani’s return rattles opponents

It was a mega really for Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) as thousands of her supporters stormed the streets of Yola en route the party secretariat chanting Binani, Binani from the Yola International Airport.

Binani returned to the state capital for the first time since the Appellate Court set aside a federal high court judgment and declared her the candidate of the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State last Thursday.

Binani, accompanied by Senator Ishaku Abbo, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako and other flag bearers of the party in the forthcoming general election, arrived the party’s secretariat amid cheers.

The governoeship hopeful, who could no longer contain her emotions, burst into tears of joy, appreciating everyone who stood by her in the most trying time in her political career.

Addressing party officials and stakeholders in the state, Binani said: “The Appeal Court victory is a victory for the party and for Nigerian women.”

She particularly called on all the stakeholders to put party difference aside and move on to reclaim the state for APC.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on my elder brother, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to come and let join hands to re-establish APC as the ruling party in Adamawa.

I also call on former Governor Umaru Bindow, Hon. Namdas and Hon. Wafari Theman to come so we can collectively take this battle head-on.

“Despite the recent happenings within our party, I urge us all to bury our differences and forge ahead as a family to ensure the victory of all APC candidates from the presidential election to that of the House of Assembly.

“We should understand the basis of our differences and resolve them most democratically and transparently as internal affairs of our party. With that, I believe we shall emerge stronger.”

While dedicating the Appeal Court ruling as a victory to God Almighty, she said it was a victory for democracy and to the Nigerian women, stressing that her commitment to the party, the APC Adamawa and Nigeria remains unshakable.

Binani also, while congratulating the party for the victory at the Appeal Court, implored the party officials to remain faithful to the oath they took as leaders of the party, stressing that “if you fail to keep to the oath you took, you will be reminded in your graves.

“We cannot achieve victory with a divided house. Our formidable strength is in our unity.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General Media and Communication to Governor Ahamdu Finitiri, Solomon Kumagar in a press release made available to newsmen in Yola, said that the crowd that attended the rally by the Binani faction of the APC was for business venture, not support of APC.

“APC in Adamawa State rented crowd which they budgeted over 100 million naira for to welcome its gubernatorial candidate,” he said.

The Director-General argued that the hired crowd at the APC rally does not translate to votes, as evident in the 2019 general election where the crowd at campaign venues did not reflect the voting pattern.

“We know for sure that when APC is preparing for the campaign, they have a budget for mobilising a crowd and what you have seen is a rented crowd.

“It was reported that a chieftain of the APC in Adamawa said they had to hire about 20,000 people to welcome Aishatu Dahiru.

“The crowd that attended the rally by the Binani faction of the APC was not for support but for a business venture,” he said, stressing that this is dangerous to Nigeria’s democratic journey.