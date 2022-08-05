Activities of pipeline vandals detrimental, dwindling economy – SPDC

Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited has said that the activities of pipeline vandals have greatly affected production output in the oil sector of the country, thereby leading to dwindling economy of Nigeria.

The organisation stated this in Owerri, Imo State capital during its engagement with Journalists on Crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal and crude oil theft.

Michael Adande, the General Manager (Public Relations) while discussing on the theme “Curbing the menace of illegal Refineries and Crude oil theft” disclosed that the country is not benefitting from the oil market because of the Russia/Ukraine war.

He said that the oil industry generates more than 80 percent of Nigeria’s income adding that oil production output has continued to dwindle in the country.

Adande disclosed that SPDC has earmarked the sum of N1billion (One Billion Naira) for cleanup of the Niger Delta area.

Read also: IOC’s divestment, not crude theft responsible for struggling oil output- Avuru

He further hinted that Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) supplies Gas to Aba, in Abia State, which makes energy available to the commercial nerve centre of the state.

The organisation noted that whenever pipeline is tampered with by vandals, it shuts down production, adding that the activities of vandals lead to pollution of the environment.

“This situation also leads to death of many people and in such environment, you can no longer farm and in areas where rivers exist, aquatic lives will be destroyed.

“Vandals cut the pipes to make money, forgetting the country. The fuel from vandals will not be pure and if you use it in your generating set, it will cause some damage,” the GM said.

He appealed to communities in areas where pipelines are laid to patrol the lines always and report back to the company on the activities of vandals.

The organisation further said that it has been engaging on projects that benefit communities as it is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.