Acquire more knowledge on digital technology, TRCN Registrar charges AFUED inducted teachers

Newly inducted teachers into Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED) Ondo have been called upon to acquire more knowledge on digital technology to be globally competitive.

Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), made the call in an address delivered at the second induction ceremony of AFUED, held for 1,460 holders of NCE, B.ED, B.Sc Edu, PDE, M.Sc (Edu), M.Ed degrees.

Ajiboye, who described teaching as lucrative, noble, and one of the professions actively involved in nation-building, admonished the inductees to seek constant self-improvement by developing their skills in the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

According to him, the decision would enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

The TRCN Registrar/Chief Executive highlighted several opportunities available to teachers in Africa and other countries of the world, stating that presently, more than 45 million teachers are currently needed globally.

He, therefore, admonished the inductees to use the knowledge acquired during the training to improve their lots.

“Take the certificate given to you to any part of the world, you are going to be recognized, with our certificate and license, you are free to practice in any part of the globe,” Ajiboye said.

While Samuel Akintunde, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, of Adeyemi Federal University of Education Ondo, described the occasion as a milestone and a testament to the TRCN’s commitment to excellence, professionalism and dedication to the improvement of the teaching profession.

The Acting VC of the institution, therefore, congratulated the inductees and urged them to use the knowledge acquired during their training, to mentor, guide and nurture learners, that would be under their tutelage.

Akintunde, also charged them to uphold the ethics of the teaching profession, by exhibiting integrity, creativity, inclusivity and embracing continuous learning to improve services.

Olufisayo Fakorede, the Acting Registrar, AFUED, also urged the inductees to uphold the standard of the teaching profession and to seek continuously for knowledge acquisition by attending professional development programmes within and outside the country.