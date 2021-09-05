Ace producer, Mursty, buries mother-in-law

Award-winning independent producer and the promoter of Hitlist ‘N’ Cruzin, Mursty Adinoyi, has laid to rest his mother-in-law, late Madam Agnes Erehobho Eromosele, at her country home in Irrua, Edo State amidst pomp and pageantry.

Hitlist ‘N’ Cruzin is a music/shopping programme aired on major television stations in Nigeria.

The late Madam Agnes Erehobho Eromosele is the mother of Roseline Adinoyi, one-time Aviation Correspondent, Africa Independent Television (AIT), also the former Chairperson, League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) and wife of the producer and the promoter of Hitlist ‘N’ Cruzin

Late Agnes was laid to rest in the presence of the father of House, Dickson Okougbo, her daughter, Roseline Adinoyi, son-in-law, Mursty Adinoyi, chiefs, elders, relations, in-laws from Kogi State and villagers.

She passed on in July 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years.

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), House of Victory, Lagos Province 2, Ajasa, Lagos led by Pastor Femi Adetoyinbo and Pastor Mrs Funke Adetoyinbo, officiated the Service of Songs, the elders of the village conducted their affairs in line with their tradition simultaneously.

Officiating, Pastor Adetoyinbo urged those who have come to pay their last respect to the departed that late Agnes has played her part on earth and passed on and that everyone at this event should live a good life

Read also: Abiodun family announces patriarch’s burial date

He said that one thing is clear; everybody will pay the supreme price and meet their creator and that no one was created to live forever no matter how healthy or rich the person is.

Immediately, after her internment, music was supplied by different musical groups including a traditional dance group from Kogi State, who entertained guests with scintillating tunes which saw guests including women with satellite dish-like headgears exhibiting different dance steps.

Late Madam Agnes Erehobho Eromosele, a trained teacher, was born into the family of the Esama of Irrua, Chief Aramude and Ikharehon Eromosele in Idumebo, Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State in 1946.

She attended Government Primary School in the 50s, where she graduated with distinction, after which she proceeded to Modern College in Opoji also in Esan land.

She also attended the prestigious Teachers Training College (Sacred Heart College) Ubiaja, where she qualified as a trained teacher. She taught in several schools in Esan land.

Her quest for education took her to the National Teachers Institute (NTI), where she obtained the National Certificate of Education (NCE).

She retired from teaching service with the Edo State Government in 2013.

Present at the occasion were: Pastors, Femi Adetoyinbo and Pastor Funke, Deacons, Olubunmi Egbetola, Benjamin Ejakaigbe, Emmanuel, chiefs, Lagos President, Creative Industry Group(CIG) Nigeria, Felix Duke, and his friends, local music stars, friends of Adoniyi, staff of DAAR Communications, staff of Emrose company, representative of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents(LAAC), relations of late Mummy Agnes and representatives from Kogi State; comprising men and women.