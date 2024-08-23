Following the death of a final year student, Esu Ema, in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, the students union of the institution has called on both the Federal and State governments to urgently fix safety measures on the campus road.

Ema, who until her death was a student of Foreign Languages Department, with matriculation number FRM/2019/041, was on Thursday knocked down and killed by a driver, on the road leading to the campus.

Abiodun Olarewaju, the public relations officer of OAU, , earlier disclosed that Ema was said to be going to the campus to submit her final year project to her supervisor, and that she was crossing the Ife – Ibadan Road near the campus gate when the accident occurred.

Olarewaju said, “The members of the Federal Road Safety Corps came to recover the corpse of the student and deposited same at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex while the officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action.”

The union president, Omoboriowo Damilola and Babatimehin Kínfẹ́ọsi, Secretary General, on Friday, called on the governments to immediate take decisive steps in preventing such incidents from recurring.

“It is important that the government prioritises the implementation of key infrastructure and safety measures to protect the lives of our students,” the students said.

In an address to both the federal and state governments, the union requested the establishment of a designated garage for Lagos/Ibadan buses.

According to them, “this will create a specific area for bus routes and parking, reducing congestion and ensuring clear visibility at the highway intersection for our students. Safety on this road must be guaranteed for all our students.”

One of the students of the institution, Ajayi Olakunle, noted that more lives cannot be lost to accidents due to the bad state of the road leading to the varsity premises.

“Government must take up their responsibility and prevent the loss of more lives. The road needs attention. The government should give it necessary attention,” he said.

The union restated the need for the imposition and strict regulation of speed limits and that speed bumps are installed on the expressway.

Speed limits on the federal roads within and around the varsity campus, that said, are essential to reducing the likelihood of accidents.

The students of the institution further seek for the construction of functioning pedestrian bridges outside the campus gate, particularly Ife-Ibadan road.

They said these bridges will provide safe crossing points for students of the community and other pedestrians, significantly reducing the chances of accidents involving vehicles; adding that the safety of students of the varsity should never be compromised.

“We urged the authorities to strictly enforce traffic rules. Clear and enforced traffic regulations will enhance road safety within and around our campus. Reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic rules pose serious threats to lives, and this must be addressed immediately,” they added.

The union, however, implored the school management to take proactive measures including the installation of traffic signs and rules to guide both drivers and pedestrians.

They urged the federal, state governments, and school authorities, to respond swiftly and decisively.

The union stated that “the safety of our students is a top priority, and we expect immediate action to prevent such occurrences from ever happening again.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Simeon Bamire, in his condolence message sent to the parents of the deceased through the Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Prof. Adeolu Odedire on Thursday described the incident as saddening.

He said, “It is very sad to lose a domestic animal, how can anyone quantify the loss of a child, most especially a grown-up child who was a young, promising adult with a lot of potential? A final year student for that matter.”