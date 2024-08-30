ACCI says Abuja trade fair 2024 will address financing, taxation challenges

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has announced that the 19th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) will focus on addressing critical issues related to financing and taxation.

Scheduled to take place from September 20th to October 1st, 2024, at the Abuja Trade and Convention Center, the event will provide a platform for discussions on enhancing business growth through improved mobility in transportation, trade financing, and taxation strategies.

Aliyu Idi Hong, 2nd Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the 19th AITF Committee, stated this in Abuja.

Hong explained that with the theme “Mobility Options for Transportation, Trade Financing, and Taxation,” this year’s fair is aimed at tackling the logistical challenges businesses face, improve supply chain efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

These factors, according to him, are essential for businesses to thrive in today’s interconnected global economy, where mobility significantly influences trade, finance, and taxation.

He added that the AITF 2024 was expected to draw over 500 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products, solutions, and services to nearly 100,000 attendees during the 12-day event.

He also said that the fair would feature panel discussions on topics such as “Mobility of People and Goods,” “Mobility of Taxation/Revenue,” and “Mobility of Trade Finance,” bringing together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore sustainable and innovative solutions.

In addition to knowledge-sharing sessions, Hong noted also that the fair will offer a variety of activities, including a 12-day free jollof rice event, a kids’ corner, spin-and-win contests, and fashion runway shows. “The event will also facilitate direct interactions between businesses and regulatory bodies, providing opportunities to resolve concerns and receive crucial information,” he said

He explained further that the AITF 2024 is not only a convergence point for national and international stakeholders but also a champion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognizing their significant role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and job creation.

“The fair aligns with global trends by focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, featuring innovative solutions in fintech, sustainable transportation, and environmental safety,”

Key stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), FCT Inland Revenue Service (FCT IRS), Federal Ministries of Transportation, Industry, Trade and Investment, Science and Innovation, and Finance, along with representatives from embassies, commercial banks, and fintech companies, will participate in the event.