ACCI advocates elimination of barriers to intra-africa trade

…Urges reduction of high visa fees

Emeka Obegolu, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has called for urgent measures to eliminate barriers impeding intra-African trade and investment.

Obegolu highlighted the need for the African continent to facilitate smoother business transactions between African nations by reducing visa fees and eliminating other obstacles that deter intra-continental economic growth.

He stated this following the conclusion of the Nigeria-Uganda Trade and Business Forum and the official launch of Uganda Airlines’ maiden flight from Abuja to Entebbe.

Obegolu emphasized that high visa fees remain one of the most significant challenges to African unity and economic integration, specifically pointing out that a $200 visa fee for intra-African trade visas is a heavy burden, stifling investment, trade, tourism, leisure, consular services, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and other African nations.

“Intra-African trade is one of the key drivers of our collective economic future. Yet, the imposition of high visa fees, such as the $200 charge, acts as a barrier to realizing the full potential of trade and investment between our countries. We must work towards harmonizing visa processes to make it easier for Africans to do business with one another,” he stated.

The ACCI President commended Uganda Airlines for its successful launch of direct flights between Abuja and Entebbe, which he described as a monumental step forward in promoting closer ties between Nigeria and Uganda.

He also reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic development through regional cooperation and assured that the Chamber would continue to push for policy reforms that support the ease of doing business, including the reduction of trade barriers, the simplification of visa processes, and the enhancement of transportation infrastructure, which are all critical to unlocking the full potential of intra-African trade.

Obegolu in a statement therefore called on policymakers, governments, and regional economic communities to take deliberate steps to eliminate restrictive trade policies and create more favorable conditions for African businesses to thrive.